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Patronis elementary and Rutherford high school band together to help keep local beaches clean
By WJHG Newsroom,6 days ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school mentors and elementary school students are joining forces this week to help keep local shores clean. Students from Rutherford High School’s Construction Academy are stepping into mentorship roles on Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, guiding fifth graders from Patronis Elementary School as they build four beach cleanup stations.