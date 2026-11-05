undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sources: Groundbreaking men's college soccer calendar overhaul on brink of collapse as NCAA schools fight back
By Tom Hindle,4 days ago
A landmark plan to move men's college soccer to a two-semester model is facing a stunning reversal, with sources telling GOAL that enough schools are expected to vote against the proposal to overturn its approval. Two semester model support. A groundbreaking change to men's college soccer is on the brink...