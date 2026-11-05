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'He's my favorite player!' - Franco Mastantuono hails Jude Bellingham & reveals 'incredible' treatment in Spain
By Khaled Mahmoud,6 days ago
Argentine sensation Mastantuono has reflected fondly on his time at Real Madrid, expressing his deep admiration for the club's current crop of superstars. The young playmaker joined Real Madrid from River Plate in the summer of 2025, featuring in 35 appearances across all competitions while registering three goals and one assist. Presently on loan at Fiorentina, Mastantuono spoke candidly during an appearance on the Italian program My Skills on DAZN about the high regard he holds for the environment in the Spanish capital, highlighting the welcoming nature of the dressing room he shared.