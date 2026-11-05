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Social media companies sue California to block new youth law
By Bruce Clayton,5 days ago
Google, Meta Platforms and TikTok filed lawsuits to stop California from enforcing a new law aimed at reducing the risk of social media addiction among children under 16. Assembly Bill 1709 prohibits platforms from offering children “psychologically exploitative features” like personal recommendations and autoplay videos, and mandates deletion of children’s accounts with such features.