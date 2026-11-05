undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denver launches AI tool to speed permit application review
By ColoradoBiz Staff,6 days ago
Denver launches StartSmart: Application Intake Assistant. Denver has launched an artificial intelligence tool that checks permit applications for missing information and errors before submission, aiming to shorten an intake process that can take days. The StartSmart: Application Intake Assistant is available online for formal site development plan and building permit...