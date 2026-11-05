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When City Maintenance Falls Short, Annapolis Residents Step Up to Paint Ward One Red
6 days ago
After years of no maintenance, volunteers have completed nearly 90% of an ambitious neighborhood improvement project, repainting faded red no-parking curbs throughout the historic downtown area. The volunteer-driven “Paint the Ward Red” initiative brought together residents, a local business, and city government to improve safety and neighborhood appearance.