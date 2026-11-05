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Sunny and mild Thursday, cooler temps on the way
By Emma Burns,4 days ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected for today, with cooler temps on the way. Expect this afternoon to be the warmest over the next coming days with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and some possibly seeing 80. A front moves in overnight shifting our winds back to the north, allowing for cooler air to filter in behind. We do look to remain dry, with a couple of areas seeing a light shower or two as the front moves through. The next few mornings will be cool in the 50’s and 40’s. Sunshine with a mix of clouds continues tomorrow with highs in the mid 70’s. This weekend high temperatures look to be below normal in the 60’s with some areas still seeing low 70’s! Cloud cover increases overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving partly cloudy conditions during the weekend. Have a fantastic day!