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UPDATE: Delaware teen who may have been walking to a friend’s house killed by train
By WSYX Staff,6 days ago
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old Delaware teen who may have been walking to a friend’s house was killed after being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers responded around 3:14 p.m. Nov. 4 to the CSX railroad crossing near West William and Toledo streets after a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. The preliminary investigation indicates the teen was walking southbound on the tracks before being hit by a southbound train.