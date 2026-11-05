undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Black Women Who Made History In The 2026 Midterm Elections
By Selena Hill,5 days ago
From Keisha Lance Bottoms’ groundbreaking gubernatorial victory to Juliana Stratton’s Senate win, Black women are entering a new chapter of political leadership. The 2026 midterm elections delivered a historic moment for Black women in politics. From Georgia to Illinois and Colorado, Black women candidates broke longstanding barriers, with victories spanning the governor’s mansion, the U.S. Senate, Congress, and statewide offices.
7