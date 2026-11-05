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Berkshire County DA Shugrue updates Pittsfield gun violence cases, announces disruption of drug trafficking operation
By Shaw Israel Izikson,6 days ago
Pittsfield — On Thursday, November 5, Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced updates on the investigations of multiple gun violence incidents and the disruption of a drug trafficking operation in the city. Four separate gun violence incidents occurred in the city this summer. Terry Martizna has been charged...
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