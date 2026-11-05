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Colorado Academy topples Kent Denver to claim ninth field hockey state title
By Courtney Oakes,5 days ago
AURORA – Veronica Scott didn’t forget what it felt like to win a state championship and was glad to get reacquainted with it Wednesday night. The longtime Colorado Academy field hockey head coach was only a couple of years removed from the previous time she felt it — with back-to-back semifinal losses sandwiched in between — but got it back with her team’s 4-2 victory over rival Kent Denver at Legacy Stadium.
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