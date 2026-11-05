undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First Screenshots Revealed for the Open-World Winx Club Game
By Vladislav Nikolaev,6 days ago
The open-world co-op game Winx Club: Moonlight Quest is set to launch on November 30. The project's official Steam page is already live. The story centers around the grand Festival of the 100 Moons, which is thrown into jeopardy by a mysterious threat looming over the Magic Dimension. Playing as Bloom in the main campaign, players can transform into a fairy at will, soar freely across the open world, battle enemies, and explore iconic locations from the animated series—including Alfea, Cloud Tower, Red Fountain, and Magix City.