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Low Rollers Podcast, Episode 94: WVU Researcher Matt Mullis On Gamblers' Habits
By Eric Raskin,4 days ago
On the Nov. 5, 2026 episode of Casino Reports’ weekly gaming-biz podcast, I welcome Matt Mullis, a doctoral student researcher at the West Virginia University Center for Gaming Research and Development, for his insights on the correlation between social security check distribution and VGT play, what he’s observed about online casino cross-sell, how close several states are to reaching iGaming maturation, and more.
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