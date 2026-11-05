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WWE Reportedly Considered Delaying 2027 Royal Rumble By Two Weeks
By Jeremy Thomas,6 days ago
WWE is reported to have had a discussion at one point about possibly bumping the 2027 Royal Rumble by a couple of weeks. The 2027 iteration of the yearly PLE was officially announced earlier this week as taking place on February 6th. There was a delay between the final date announcement and the original location reveal, which took place in August and had set the Royal Rumble as happening in February.