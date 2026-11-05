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Three Lions Starters Miss Thursday Practice Amid Jack Campbell’s Hospitalization
By Avik Das,6 days ago
Detroit Lions‘ injury troubles have taken another worrying turn ahead of the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins. The franchise walked out of the Minnesota Vikings game with a win, but it came at a heavy injury cost. While several players, including starters, got injured, Jack Campbell’s severe neck injury overshadowed everything else, becoming a talking point in the NFL earlier this week.