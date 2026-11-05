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Disney Eyes Thousands of Layoffs as Managers Told to Slash Costs 20%
By Jake Rodriguez,4 days ago
Walt Disney Co. is moving toward thousands of job cuts, with some managers asked to target 20% in annual cost savings, according to people familiar with the matter. The reductions are expected to touch ABC, Pixar, ESPN, the film studio and the Experiences unit, with theme parks, the TV network and the movie studio bearing a disproportionate share of the pain, those people said.