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Backstage Update on the Iron Survivor Challenge Potentially Transitioning to the Main WWE Roster
By Jeffrey Harris,6 days ago
As previously reported, WWE NXT is switching things up this year, with the announcement of NXT TLC as this year’s December premium live event instead of NXT Deadline. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select has an update regarding the Iron Survivor Challenge match that typically took place at Deadline, and whether the match type could eventually make its way to the main WWE roster.