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Red Wings Projected Lineup vs. Vegas Reveals Goalie Change
By Todd Matthews,6 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings look like they are rolling with a season-long hot hand as they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights. Per Daily Faceoff, via Ansar Khan, Daniil Tarasov took reps in the starter’s net. With John Gibson missing the majority of Detroit’s loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Red Wings have since put him on injured reserve. Gibson’s injury also forced the Wings to turn to Tarasov on Tuesday.