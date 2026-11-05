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Seahawks’ 4-Time Pro Bowler Takes Blame for Defense Ahead of Cardinals Game
By Duncan Day,6 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have a glaring defensive problem heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and one of their biggest stars is taking personal responsibility. Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence admitted Thursday, Nov. 5, that opposing teams have been exploiting his positioning near the goal line, contributing...