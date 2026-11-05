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Toyota Is Expanding Its Texas Plant, Likely to Build More Than Just the Tacoma in the U.S.
6 days ago
Toyota could build another new vehicle model in Texas as it focuses on overhauling its U.S. business and the arrival of a new business leader for the region. The company is spending $3.6 billion to expand its San Antonio plant to build the Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup truck in the U.S. in 2030, shifting production from one of its Mexico plants. Importing the truck from Mexico made it subject to new tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump; Toyota expects tariffs to cost about $7 billion in this fiscal year that ends in March, down about $1.3 billion.