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Navy’s new innovation unit seen as key pipeline for bringing private sector talent into the Reserve
By Jon Harper,6 days ago
The Navy is steaming ahead with an initiative that aims to tap into patriotism among private sector innovators and use direct commission officer programs to bring new tech talent into the Reserve force. The Navy, like the other military departments, faces challenges in competing with commercial companies for high-demand technology...