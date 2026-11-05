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Alachua County approves zoning changes to allow more recreational activities at planned community park
By WUFT,6 days ago
An Alachua County zoning change may soon allow a broader range of recreational activities as the former West End Golf Course is being developed into a park. An October hearing at the county planning commission’s monthly meeting focused on the proposed amendment to the West End Planned Development, for approximately 75 acres of county-owned land at 12830 West Newberry Road.
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