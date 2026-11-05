undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Waterloo restaurant offers free Veterans Day meals
By Iowa's News Now,6 days ago
WATERLOO, Iowa — Big Head Burger will offer a free meal to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the restaurant, 324 W. Fourth St. Eligible customers can ask for the Veterans Day Special at the register and receive a Classic Single Burger, fries and a regular fountain drink.
8