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Seattle Police Newsletter for October
By SPD Blotter,6 days ago
October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a chance to raise awareness and support survivors, and an opportunity for me to tell all of you a little more about the work being done by our Special Assault Unit. This section of SPD is made up of detectives and professional staff who are smart, compassionate, and hard-working. These folks investigate some of the toughest cases out there – sexual abuse, child abuse, elder abuse, domestic violence, and crimes against our most vulnerable citizens. The people working in this unit work tirelessly to bring justice to survivors and arrest some of the worst offenders. I want to thank these colleagues for their dedication and service. I would like to also recognize the City of Seattle’s Victim Support Team, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this month. We are thankful for their dedication to survivors of domestic violence and the impact they have had on our community.