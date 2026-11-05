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Mohamed Hiber Appointed Concertmaster of Vienna Symphony Orchestra
By Avery Scott,5 days ago
Violinist Mohamed Hiber has been appointed the new First Concertmaster of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra (Wiener Symphoniker) in Austria. "The Vienna Symphony Orchestra is delighted to welcome the internationally sought-after and celebrated violinist Mohamed Hiber as the first concertmaster of our orchestra," writes the orchestra in a post shared on social media. "He now takes his place at the first desk of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. We look forward to making music together—here’s to a wonderful time ahead!"