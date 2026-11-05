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Wisconsin Democrats’ Agenda: Neubauer, Hesselbein Want to Gut Act 10, Pass Gun Control, Increase Spending & Redraw Congressional Maps
By Wisconsin Right Now Staff,5 days ago
The Wisconsin Democrats’ agenda for the new Legislature includes repealing Act 10 and the state’s right-to-work law, passing new gun restrictions, increasing spending, legalizing marijuana and possibly redrawing Wisconsin’s congressional maps in the middle of the decade, the party’s two legislative leaders said after Democrats won control of both chambers in the Nov. 3 election.
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