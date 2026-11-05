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Wisconsin Democrats’ Agenda: Neubauer, Hesselbein Want to Gut Act 10, Pass Gun Control, Increase Spending & Redraw Congressional Maps

By Wisconsin Right Now Staff,

5 days ago
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