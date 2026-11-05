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Injury Problems at Barcelona Raise Questions About Hansi Flick’s Squad Management
By Daniel Hilton,6 days ago
Barcelona have slightly righted the ship after back-to-back losses to PSG and Real Madrid with victories over Deportivo Alavés and Aston Villa. But the league leaders still aren’t firing at full strength heading into an important match-up with second place Atlético Madrid before the next international break. Hansi Flick’s team plays a demanding style, but has the German managed his team’s minutes and depth properly?