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MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra to Premiere Long-Lost Rachmaninoff Suite at Carnegie Hall
By Liz,5 days ago
The MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Principal Conductor Jason Tramm, will perform the World Premiere of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s long-lost Suite in D minor at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall on November 12. Written in 1891, while Rachmaninoff was still a student at the Moscow Conservatory, the young composer entrusted the...