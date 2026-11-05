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Olivia Miles Is The WNBA’s Best New Thinker
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Olivia Miles reflects on her rapid move from TCU to the Minnesota Lynx and how classroom habits, soccer and film study helped her sharpen the mental side of basketball. In conversation with Tommy Alter, the rookie discusses her inspirations, learning from WNBA stars and adapting to the league’s pace—while sharing her perspective on the WNBA’s growth and the attention surrounding it.