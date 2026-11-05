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Client Alert: Treasury and IRS Designate 6,576 New Qualified Opportunity Zones Under "QOZ 2.0"
By Email,5 days ago
On November 5, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the designation of 6,576 Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs) across all 50 states, the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. These designations are the first under the redesigned, permanent Opportunity Zone program enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) on July 4, 2025 (commonly referred to as QOZ 2.0 or OZ 2.0). Of the newly designated census tracts, 2,594 are in rural areas eligible for enhanced incentives.