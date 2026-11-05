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Cincinnati overhauls snowplow tracker to keep drivers updated during winter storms
By FOX19 Digital Staff,6 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After server overloads and outages disrupted Cincinnati’s snowplow tracker during winter storms last season, city officials announced a complete overhaul of the online tool. The city has partnered with a new vendor and upgraded in-vehicle GPS hardware ahead of the upcoming winter weather season, aiming to...
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