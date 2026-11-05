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U.S. iCasino, Canada drive growth of Wyomissing-based PENN Entertainment
By Gregory Purcell,6 days ago
WYOMISSING, Pa. – Slowly, PENN Entertainment is creeping back into the black from its recent years of heavy losses. The Wyomissing-based operator of casinos, sports betting and entertainment reported third quarter increases in revenue and earnings while beating analysts’ consensus estimates. All of the company’s reportable segments –...