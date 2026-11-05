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Oregon Zoo says elephant calf Tula-Tu is improving after EEHV diagnosis
By Central Oregon Daily News Staff,6 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tula-Tu, the Oregon Zoo's popular 1-year-old elephant calf, is showing encouraging signs of recovery after spending more than a week in intensive treatment for a potentially deadly form of elephant herpesvirus, zoo officials said, with veterinarians reporting improvements in her bloodwork, appetite and alertness as they continue constant care and monitoring.