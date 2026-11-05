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Las Vegas Raiders’ defense must find answers for San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk packages in Week 9 key matchups
By Matt Holder,6 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the AFC playoff picture with a 4-4 record heading into Week 9, but the Raiders haven’t proven they can beat a playoff-caliber team yet. Facing off against the NFC-leading 6-1 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday is a great opportunity for Las Vegas to announce itself as a legitimate postseason contender by winning the three key matchups below and the game.