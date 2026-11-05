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UTRGV among Texas universities awarded USDA grants for screwworm detection efforts
By Rob Boscamp,6 days ago
Five Texas universities were selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help early detect New World screwworm infestations in livestock and wildlife. The universities were among 40 selected nationwide by the USDA to receive a combined total of about $105 million. Funds will be used for a two-year project that will test drone technology as a tool for early detection of infestations.