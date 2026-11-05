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Brake Pad Mistakes That Can Lead to Premature Wear
By Casey Cartwright,6 days ago
Replacing your brake pads more often than necessary can become an expensive problem, especially when you don’t know what’s causing them to wear out so quickly. Although normal use gradually wears down these components, certain driving habits can speed up the process. Understanding the brake pad mistakes that lead to premature wear can help you identify what’s contributing to the problem and take steps to prevent it. With the right approach, you can extend the life of your brake pads and avoid unnecessary replacement costs.