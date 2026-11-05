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Protecting Healthcare Supplies During Transportation
By Casey Cartwright,6 days ago
A healthcare shipment can leave a facility in perfect condition and still run into trouble along the way. In Nevada, extreme heat can make transporting temperature-sensitive medical supplies particularly challenging. For healthcare businesses, protecting these supplies during transportation means looking beyond the point of departure and considering what could happen before delivery. With the right planning, you can reduce avoidable risks and help ensure that essential materials reach their destination in suitable condition.