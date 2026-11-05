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Democrats poised to narrowly flip Texas State Board of Education
By Bianca Seward,6 days ago
Democrats delivered a major shakeup to the Texas State Board of Education Tuesday night, breaking up the Republican supermajority. Democrats appear in position to double their seats on the board from four to eight, according to unofficial election results from the Texas Secretary of State. According to the Secretary of State's results, Democrat Dana Van De Walker beat Republican incumbent Audrey Young for the District 8 seat by a little more than 500 votes. Young could request a recount over the incredibly close results.
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