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Question 5 loses: Mass. votes down ballot initiative on tax rebates
By Gintautas Dumcius,6 days ago
Voters rejected a ballot question that would have likely increased how often the state would issue tax revenue rebates. Question 5, proposed by several top business groups, sought to tweak Chapter 62F, an obscure state law that itself came about through a 1986 ballot question. The existing law requires the state to give taxpayers rebates if revenue exceeds a certain cap. Taxpayer refunds have come just twice since then, most recently after after an unusual surge in tax revenue during the COVID pandemic.
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