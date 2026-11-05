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Report: Democrats Pledge Probe into Trump’s Presidential Library After Midterms Sweep
By Katherine Hamilton,6 days ago
Democrats are already pledging an investigation into President Donald Trump’s presidential library in January after taking back the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The donors bankrolling his personal vanity project will have to answer to a new majority in Congress,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told CBS...