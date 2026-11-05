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Democrat Paul Barringer wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Paul Barringer wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s longtime manager moved Thursday to drop a complaint that accused the late singer’s nephew of threatening her estate and its employees. She’s Alive, the entity founded to manage and protect Parton’s estate, had secured a temporary restraining order against Bryan Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in September. A hearing, pushed several times over the course of a month, was slated for Tuesday. The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment from lawyers for She’s Alive, Seaver and his company.
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