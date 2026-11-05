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WHITECHAPEL Drop “Bedlam” Video, Kick Off 20th Anniversary North American Tour Next Week
6 days ago
WHITECHAPEL have unleashed the new video for “Bedlam,” one of the most ferocious cuts from their latest Metal Blade Records album, Hymns In Dissonance. Vocalist Phil Bozeman says the track revisits Daemon — the brother of the cult leader from This Is Exile — admitting his jealousy and defiling his brother’s rotting corpse: “‘Bedlam’ is chaos, confusion, and turmoil which describes this scene.” Watch the “Bedlam” video now.
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