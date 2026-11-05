undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RUSH Announce Five-Date “Elevate From the Norm” Residency at Sphere in Las Vegas
6 days ago
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced a five-date RUSH residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The “Elevate From the Norm” run takes over the venue on May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2027, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees playing fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue each night — in celebration of RUSH’s music, legacy, and the life of the band’s late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart.