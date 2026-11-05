undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Comeback Kid Share “Shedding Season” Video Featuring Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Ahead of New Album Chosen Hell
6 days ago
COMEBACK KID have shared the official video for “Shedding Season,” featuring Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante, just ahead of their eighth studio album, Chosen Hell, which arrives Friday, November 6 via SharpTone Records in the U.S. and Dine Alone Records in Canada. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MI_MChgl3kM. “‘Shedding Season’...