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Burn Eternal: Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reunite — Debut Album Arrives February 26, “Wounds I’ve Made” Lyric Video Out Now
6 days ago
The reunion metalcore fans have been waiting on is official: BURN ETERNAL — the new project reuniting singer Howard Jones with guitarist/producer Adam Dutkiewicz — will release their self-titled debut album on February 26 via Metal Blade Records. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared the lyric video for first single “Wounds I’ve Made.” Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9xYg7vPpFk.