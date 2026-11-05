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Provisional Ballots Cast in NC Following 2026 General Election
By Staff Reports,5 days ago
More than 36,000 ballots await review before election results are finalized. Following North Carolina’s November 3 general election, county election officials have begun reporting the number of provisional ballots cast across the state. The North Carolina State Board of Elections reports that 36,799 provisional ballots were cast statewide, with...