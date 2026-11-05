undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winners of five in a row, No. 9 WVU seeks a Sun Belt Conference sweep
By Joe Brocato,6 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a 0-0 draw at American on October 12 in WVU’s final non-conference match, Dan Stratford said that five consecutive victories would likely be needed win the Sun Belt Conference regular season title. A 2-0 win at James Madison on Tuesday brought that vision to reality as the Mountaineers shared the league title with Marshall after a fifth consecutive win.
1