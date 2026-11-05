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What comes after the 'blue wave'? Texas Democrats are expected to prioritize public education and affordability
By KERA,6 days ago
The political status quo in Texas exploded this week, with Democrats taking over top offices in state government and winning a majority in the statehouse. After running on promises of improving public education and making life more affordable, will Texas Democrats actually be able to do it?. Ben Rowen, Texas...