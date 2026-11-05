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NAS Pensacola STEAM Day puts students on the flightline with jets and tech demos
By Aria Surka,6 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Thousands of students traded their usual school day Thursday for fighter jets, hands-on demonstrations and a closer look at careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math during a special event at Naval Air Station Pensacola. NAS Pensacola welcomed students from across Northwest Florida for “STEAM Day,”...