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Online Sweepstakes and Digital Entertainment: Understanding the Rules Before You Play
By Sponsored Content,5 days ago
The casinos at Stateline sit just across the border from South Lake Tahoe. On a phone, that distinction is less obvious. A sweepstakes casino page might load in either place, but being able to open a site says nothing about whether its games are permitted there. California and Nevada took different approaches to online gaming long before the latest sweepstakes debate. Recent legislation has made checking the state line particularly important.